09.07.19 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.07.2019;Das Instrument ECF DE000A12UK08 MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.07.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2019 The instrument ECF DE000A12UK08 MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.07.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2019

