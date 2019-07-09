Erweiterte Funktionen
Mountain Alliance AG - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ECF
09.07.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.07.2019;Das Instrument ECF DE000A12UK08 MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.07.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2019 The instrument ECF DE000A12UK08 MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.07.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,75 €
|6,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.07./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A12UK08
|A12UK0
|7,55 €
|5,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,75 €
|0,00%
|05.07.19
|Stuttgart
|6,35 €
|0,00%
|08:26
|Xetra
|6,55 €
|0,00%
|08.07.19
|Berlin
|6,50 €
|-0,76%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|6,30 €
|-1,56%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|6,35 €
|-2,31%
|08:00
|München
|6,35 €
|-2,31%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|140
|Ecommerce Alliance Aktie,ich h.
|28.09.17
|2
|Ecommerce Alliance PLC - Neu.
|10.12.10
|39
|getmobile europe plc. (WKN: A.
|19.11.10