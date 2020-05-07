Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor Index Fund - Lyxor MSC. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EBUY
07.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.05.2020;Das Instrument EBUY LU2023678878 LIF-DIG.EC.ETF DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.05.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.05.2020 The instrument EBUY LU2023678878 LIF-DIG.EC.ETF DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.05.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 08.05.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,4753 $
|9,3262 $
|0,1491 $
|+1,60%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2023678878
|A2PXRF
|9,80 $
|7,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|8,899 €
|+1,64%
|06.05.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|9,4753 $
|+1,60%
|05.05.20
|Xetra
|8,94 €
|0,00%
|06.05.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.