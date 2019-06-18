CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.06.2019;Das Instrument DWNN DE000A2TSQ50 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE NEUE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.06.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2019 The instrument DWNN DE000A2TSQ50 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE NEUE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.06.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2019