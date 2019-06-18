Erweiterte Funktionen



DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE NEU. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT DWNN




18.06.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.06.2019;Das Instrument DWNN DE000A2TSQ50 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE NEUE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.06.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2019 The instrument DWNN DE000A2TSQ50 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE NEUE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.06.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2019

Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock investiert in Cannabis "Red Bull". 8 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 12 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Bougainville Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,00 € 40,00 € -   € 0,00% 18.06./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2TSQ50 A2TSQ5 41,01 € 38,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 40,00 € 0,00%  17.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet Deal mit FC Bayern München. Neuer Security Tech Hot Stock nach 2.720% in 3 Jahren mit Patriot One

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...