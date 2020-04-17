Erweiterte Funktionen
ETFS DAX Daily 2x Short GO. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT DAX_ETF
17.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2020;Das Instrument DES2 DE000A0X9AA8 L+G-L+G DAX D.2X SHORT DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2020 The instrument DES2 DE000A0X9AA8 L+G-L+G DAX D.2X SHORT DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,56 €
|4,807 €
|-0,247 €
|-5,14%
|17.04./08:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0X9AA8
|A0X9AA
|8,33 €
|3,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,56 €
|-5,14%
|08:42
|Fondsgesellschaft
|4,8575 €
|+7,77%
|15.04.20
|Hamburg
|4,753 €
|+2,04%
|16.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|4,854 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Frankfurt
|4,8685 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|München
|4,854 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Xetra
|4,825 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Berlin
|4,854 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|4,52 €
|-5,83%
|08:16
= Realtime
