CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2020;Das Instrument DES2 DE000A0X9AA8 L+G-L+G DAX D.2X SHORT DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2020 The instrument DES2 DE000A0X9AA8 L+G-L+G DAX D.2X SHORT DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2020