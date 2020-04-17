Erweiterte Funktionen



17.04.20 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2020;Das Instrument DES2 DE000A0X9AA8 L+G-L+G DAX D.2X SHORT DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2020 The instrument DES2 DE000A0X9AA8 L+G-L+G DAX D.2X SHORT DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,56 € 4,807 € -0,247 € -5,14% 17.04./08:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0X9AA8 A0X9AA 8,33 € 3,22 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,56 € -5,14%  08:42
Fondsgesellschaft 4,8575 € +7,77%  15.04.20
Hamburg 4,753 € +2,04%  16.04.20
Düsseldorf 4,854 € 0,00%  16.04.20
Frankfurt 4,8685 € 0,00%  16.04.20
München 4,854 € 0,00%  16.04.20
Xetra 4,825 € 0,00%  16.04.20
Berlin 4,854 € 0,00%  16.04.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 4,52 € -5,83%  08:16
  = Realtime
