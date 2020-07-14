Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2020;Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.07.2020 The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,00 €
|85,02 €
|1,98 €
|+2,33%
|14.07./09:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|133,02 €
|51,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|87,00 €
|+2,33%
|09:07
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|99,35 $
|+3,22%
|13.07.20
|Stuttgart
|86,42 €
|+1,60%
|08:49
|Xetra
|87,10 €
|0,00%
|13.07.20
|Berlin
|86,14 €
|-0,71%
|08:11
|Frankfurt
|86,10 €
|-0,94%
|08:29
|München
|85,98 €
|-1,24%
|08:05
|Hamburg
|85,42 €
|-1,70%
|08:09
|Hannover
|85,42 €
|-1,77%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|85,44 €
|-2,00%
|08:10
