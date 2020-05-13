Erweiterte Funktionen

13.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument CAP DE0006095003 ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2020 The instrument CAP DE0006095003 ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,54 € 11,54 € -   € 0,00% 13.05./06:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006095003 609500 12,34 € 6,01 €
Tradegate (RT) 		11,52 € 0,00%  12.05.20
München 11,58 € +0,87%  12.05.20
Hamburg 11,56 € +0,52%  12.05.20
Düsseldorf 11,64 € +0,17%  12.05.20
Frankfurt 11,58 € +0,17%  12.05.20
Xetra 11,54 € 0,00%  12.05.20
Stuttgart 11,52 € -0,69%  12.05.20
Berlin 11,56 € -0,69%  12.05.20
Hannover 11,60 € -1,86%  12.05.20
