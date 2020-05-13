Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Encavis":

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument CAP DE0006095003 ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2020 The instrument CAP DE0006095003 ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2020