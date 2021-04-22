Erweiterte Funktionen



22.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument C022 LU0488316729 LYXOR HSI UCITS ETF I ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.04.2021 The instrument C022 LU0488316729 LYXOR HSI UCITS ETF I ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.04.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,90 € 35,87 € 0,03 € +0,08% 21.04./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0488316729 ETF022 38,44 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		337,6968 HKD +0,10%  20.04.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,90 € +0,08%  16.04.21
Hamburg 36,00 € +0,88%  16.04.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 36,16 € +0,70%  19.04.21
Düsseldorf 36,165 € +0,64%  19.04.21
München 35,945 € +0,31%  16.04.21
Frankfurt 35,95 € 0,00%  16.04.21
Berlin 36,10 € 0,00%  20.04.21
