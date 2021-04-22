CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument C022 LU0488316729 LYXOR HSI UCITS ETF I ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.04.2021 The instrument C022 LU0488316729 LYXOR HSI UCITS ETF I ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.04.2021