Lyxor HSI UCITS ETF - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT C022
22.04.21 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument C022 LU0488316729 LYXOR HSI UCITS ETF I ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.04.2021 The instrument C022 LU0488316729 LYXOR HSI UCITS ETF I ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,90 €
|35,87 €
|0,03 €
|+0,08%
|21.04./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0488316729
|ETF022
|38,44 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|337,6968 HKD
|+0,10%
|20.04.21
|
|35,90 €
|+0,08%
|16.04.21
|Hamburg
|36,00 €
|+0,88%
|16.04.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|36,16 €
|+0,70%
|19.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|36,165 €
|+0,64%
|19.04.21
|München
|35,945 €
|+0,31%
|16.04.21
|Frankfurt
|35,95 €
|0,00%
|16.04.21
|Berlin
|36,10 €
|0,00%
|20.04.21
= Realtime
