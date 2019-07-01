Erweiterte Funktionen



01.07.19 00:24
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 01.07.2019;Das Instrument BWQ DE000A0M93V6 ADV.BLOCKCHAIN AG INH ON EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 01.07.2019: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG GER0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument BWQ DE000A0M93V6 ADV.BLOCKCHAIN AG INH ON EQUITY has its first trading date on 01.07.2019: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG GER0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,45 € 7,80 € 0,65 € +8,33% 28.06./19:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0M93V6 A0M93V 9,60 € 4,88 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 8,45 € +9,03%  28.06.19
Frankfurt 8,45 € +8,33%  28.06.19
