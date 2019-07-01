Erweiterte Funktionen
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 01.07.2019;Das Instrument BWQ DE000A0M93V6 ADV.BLOCKCHAIN AG INH ON EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 01.07.2019: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG GER0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument BWQ DE000A0M93V6 ADV.BLOCKCHAIN AG INH ON EQUITY has its first trading date on 01.07.2019: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG GER0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,45 €
|7,80 €
|0,65 €
|+8,33%
|28.06./19:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0M93V6
|A0M93V
|9,60 €
|4,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|8,45 €
|+9,03%
|28.06.19
|Frankfurt
|8,45 €
|+8,33%
|28.06.19
