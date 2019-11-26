Erweiterte Funktionen
Borussia Dortmund - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BVB
26.11.19 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.11.2019;Das Instrument BVB DE0005493092 BORUSSIA DORTMUND EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.11.2019 The instrument BVB DE0005493092 BORUSSIA DORTMUND EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.11.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,375 €
|8,51 €
|-0,135 €
|-1,59%
|25.11./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005493092
|549309
|10,04 €
|6,94 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,44 €
|+1,69%
|25.11.19
|Stuttgart
|8,40 €
|+1,88%
|25.11.19
|Hamburg
|8,345 €
|-0,83%
|25.11.19
|Hannover
|8,315 €
|-1,19%
|25.11.19
|Frankfurt
|8,405 €
|-1,35%
|25.11.19
|München
|8,405 €
|-1,41%
|25.11.19
|Berlin
|8,395 €
|-1,41%
|25.11.19
|Düsseldorf
|8,405 €
|-1,47%
|25.11.19
|Xetra
|8,375 €
|-1,59%
|25.11.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,73 $
|-4,07%
|08.11.19
