Borussia Dortmund - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BVB




26.11.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.11.2019;Das Instrument BVB DE0005493092 BORUSSIA DORTMUND EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.11.2019 The instrument BVB DE0005493092 BORUSSIA DORTMUND EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.11.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,375 € 8,51 € -0,135 € -1,59% 25.11./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 10,04 € 6,94 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,44 € +1,69%  25.11.19
Stuttgart 8,40 € +1,88%  25.11.19
Hamburg 8,345 € -0,83%  25.11.19
Hannover 8,315 € -1,19%  25.11.19
Frankfurt 8,405 € -1,35%  25.11.19
München 8,405 € -1,41%  25.11.19
Berlin 8,395 € -1,41%  25.11.19
Düsseldorf 8,405 € -1,47%  25.11.19
Xetra 8,375 € -1,59%  25.11.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,73 $ -4,07%  08.11.19
