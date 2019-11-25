Erweiterte Funktionen
Borussia Dortmund - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BVB
25.11.19 02:23
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.11.2019;Das Instrument BVB DE0005493092 BORUSSIA DORTMUND EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.11.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.11.2019 The instrument BVB DE0005493092 BORUSSIA DORTMUND EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.11.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,515 €
|8,45 €
|0,065 €
|+0,77%
|22.11./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005493092
|549309
|10,04 €
|6,94 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,30 €
|-1,95%
|22.11.19
|Frankfurt
|8,52 €
|+1,55%
|22.11.19
|Düsseldorf
|8,53 €
|+1,13%
|22.11.19
|München
|8,525 €
|+0,89%
|22.11.19
|Xetra
|8,515 €
|+0,77%
|22.11.19
|Berlin
|8,515 €
|+0,71%
|22.11.19
|Hannover
|8,415 €
|+0,06%
|22.11.19
|Hamburg
|8,415 €
|-0,24%
|22.11.19
|Stuttgart
|8,245 €
|-2,25%
|22.11.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,73 $
|-4,07%
|08.11.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
