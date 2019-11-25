Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Borussia Dortmund - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BVB




25.11.19 02:23
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.11.2019;Das Instrument BVB DE0005493092 BORUSSIA DORTMUND EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.11.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.11.2019 The instrument BVB DE0005493092 BORUSSIA DORTMUND EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.11.2019

Aktuell
442% Pot Hot Stock platziert neue Aktien 147% über Kurs - Massives Kaufsignal
Cannabis Aktientip 64 mal günstiger als Aurora und 99 mal günstiger als Canopy

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,515 € 8,45 € 0,065 € +0,77% 22.11./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 10,04 € 6,94 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,30 € -1,95%  22.11.19
Frankfurt 8,52 € +1,55%  22.11.19
Düsseldorf 8,53 € +1,13%  22.11.19
München 8,525 € +0,89%  22.11.19
Xetra 8,515 € +0,77%  22.11.19
Berlin 8,515 € +0,71%  22.11.19
Hannover 8,415 € +0,06%  22.11.19
Hamburg 8,415 € -0,24%  22.11.19
Stuttgart 8,245 € -2,25%  22.11.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,73 $ -4,07%  08.11.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.462% Mushroom Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsdeal in Europa. Neuer Pot Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
16008 Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus. 00:45
3974 Borussia Dortmund - Unternehm. 22.11.19
21 BVB - Geschäftsberichte / Ke. 21.11.19
236 BVB-BET: höchstens 1 Beitrag. 19.11.19
1347 Borussia Dortmund - Charttechn. 14.11.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...