Bio-Rad Laboratories A - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BUWA
05.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 05.01.2021:Das Instrument BUWA US0905722072 BIO-RAD LABS INC.DL-,0001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument BUWA US0905722072 BIO-RAD LABS INC.DL-,0001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|575,52 $
|583,73 $
|-8,21 $
|-1,41%
|04.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0905722072
|865406
|653,13 $
|315,27 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|462,00 €
|-1,70%
|04.01.21
|Berlin
|474,00 €
|+1,72%
|04.01.21
|AMEX
|580,40 $
|+1,64%
|04.01.21
|München
|474,00 €
|+0,42%
|04.01.21
|Frankfurt
|466,00 €
|0,00%
|04.01.21
|Stuttgart
|460,00 €
|-0,43%
|04.01.21
|NYSE
|575,26 $
|-1,32%
|04.01.21
|Nasdaq
|575,52 $
|-1,41%
|04.01.21
= Realtime
