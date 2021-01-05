Erweiterte Funktionen

Bio-Rad Laboratories A - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BUWA




05.01.21 07:00
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 05.01.2021:Das Instrument BUWA US0905722072 BIO-RAD LABS INC.DL-,0001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument BUWA US0905722072 BIO-RAD LABS INC.DL-,0001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
575,52 $ 583,73 $ -8,21 $ -1,41% 04.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0905722072 865406 653,13 $ 315,27 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		462,00 € -1,70%  04.01.21
Berlin 474,00 € +1,72%  04.01.21
AMEX 580,40 $ +1,64%  04.01.21
München 474,00 € +0,42%  04.01.21
Frankfurt 466,00 € 0,00%  04.01.21
Stuttgart 460,00 € -0,43%  04.01.21
NYSE 575,26 $ -1,32%  04.01.21
Nasdaq 575,52 $ -1,41%  04.01.21
