Finanztrends Video zu BP



mehr >

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.05.2019;Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2019 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2019