BP - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BPE5




08.05.19 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.05.2019;Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2019 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,25 € 6,245 € 0,005 € +0,08% 08.05./08:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007980591 850517 6,84 € 5,38 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,25 € +0,08%  08:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,15 $ +1,63%  03.05.19
Berlin 6,232 € +0,03%  08:02
München 6,252 € 0,00%  08:02
Xetra 6,236 € 0,00%  07.05.19
Hannover 6,245 € -0,02%  08:03
Frankfurt 6,246 € -0,03%  08:00
Stuttgart 6,252 € -0,03%  08:03
Hamburg 6,245 € -0,16%  08:03
Düsseldorf 6,245 € -0,68%  08:25
