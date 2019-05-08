Erweiterte Funktionen
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.05.2019;Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2019 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,25 €
|6,245 €
|0,005 €
|+0,08%
|08.05./08:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007980591
|850517
|6,84 €
|5,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,25 €
|+0,08%
|08:16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,15 $
|+1,63%
|03.05.19
|Berlin
|6,232 €
|+0,03%
|08:02
|München
|6,252 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Xetra
|6,236 €
|0,00%
|07.05.19
|Hannover
|6,245 €
|-0,02%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|6,246 €
|-0,03%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|6,252 €
|-0,03%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|6,245 €
|-0,16%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|6,245 €
|-0,68%
|08:25
