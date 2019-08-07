Erweiterte Funktionen



07.08.19 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.08.2019;Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2019 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,56 € 5,56 € -   € 0,00% 07.08./06:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007980591 850517 6,84 € 5,38 €
Tradegate (RT) 		5,644 € 0,00%  06.08.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,255 $ +1,38%  06.08.19
München 5,613 € +0,57%  06.08.19
Frankfurt 5,605 € 0,00%  06.08.19
Xetra 5,56 € 0,00%  06.08.19
Berlin 5,613 € -0,34%  06.08.19
Düsseldorf 5,567 € -0,50%  06.08.19
Stuttgart 5,632 € -0,69%  06.08.19
Hamburg 5,594 € -1,88%  06.08.19
Hannover 5,60 € -3,45%  06.08.19
