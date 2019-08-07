Erweiterte Funktionen
BP - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BPE5
07.08.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.08.2019;Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2019 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2019 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2019 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,56 €
|5,56 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.08./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007980591
|850517
|6,84 €
|5,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,644 €
|0,00%
|06.08.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,255 $
|+1,38%
|06.08.19
|München
|5,613 €
|+0,57%
|06.08.19
|Frankfurt
|5,605 €
|0,00%
|06.08.19
|Xetra
|5,56 €
|0,00%
|06.08.19
|Berlin
|5,613 €
|-0,34%
|06.08.19
|Düsseldorf
|5,567 €
|-0,50%
|06.08.19
|Stuttgart
|5,632 €
|-0,69%
|06.08.19
|Hamburg
|5,594 €
|-1,88%
|06.08.19
|Hannover
|5,60 €
|-3,45%
|06.08.19
