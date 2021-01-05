Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BioMarin Pharmaceutical":
BioMarin Pharmaceutical - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BM8
05.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 05.01.2021:Das Instrument BM8 US09061G1013 BIOMARIN PHAR. DL-,001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument BM8 US09061G1013 BIOMARIN PHAR. DL-,001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y
Finanztrends Video zu BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|86,30 $
|87,69 $
|-1,39 $
|-1,59%
|04.01./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09061G1013
|924801
|131,86 $
|68,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|72,02 €
|+2,74%
|04.01.21
|Stuttgart
|71,80 €
|+2,59%
|04.01.21
|Frankfurt
|71,55 €
|+2,02%
|04.01.21
|Berlin
|71,60 €
|+1,86%
|04.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|70,88 €
|+1,37%
|04.01.21
|München
|71,42 €
|+1,35%
|04.01.21
|AMEX
|85,99 $
|-1,42%
|04.01.21
|Nasdaq
|86,30 $
|-1,59%
|04.01.21
|NYSE
|86,14 $
|-1,78%
|04.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|Biomarin
|20.08.20