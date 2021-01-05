Erweiterte Funktionen

05.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 05.01.2021:Das Instrument BM8 US09061G1013 BIOMARIN PHAR. DL-,001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument BM8 US09061G1013 BIOMARIN PHAR. DL-,001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,30 $ 87,69 $ -1,39 $ -1,59% 04.01./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09061G1013 924801 131,86 $ 68,25 $
Tradegate (RT) 		72,02 € +2,74%  04.01.21
Stuttgart 71,80 € +2,59%  04.01.21
Frankfurt 71,55 € +2,02%  04.01.21
Berlin 71,60 € +1,86%  04.01.21
Düsseldorf 70,88 € +1,37%  04.01.21
München 71,42 € +1,35%  04.01.21
AMEX 85,99 $ -1,42%  04.01.21
Nasdaq 86,30 $ -1,59%  04.01.21
NYSE 86,14 $ -1,78%  04.01.21
