DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2019;Das Instrument AYEW IE00BJ5JNY98 ISV-M.W.IN.T.S. DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2019 The instrument AYEW IE00BJ5JNY98 ISV-M.W.IN.T.S. DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2019