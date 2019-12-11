Erweiterte Funktionen
ISV-M.W.IN.T.S. DLD - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT AYEW
11.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2019;Das Instrument AYEW IE00BJ5JNY98 ISV-M.W.IN.T.S. DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2019 The instrument AYEW IE00BJ5JNY98 ISV-M.W.IN.T.S. DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,8384 €
|4,8671 €
|-0,0287 €
|-0,59%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BJ5JNY98
|A2PHCC
|4,92 €
|4,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,85 €
|-0,31%
|10.12.19
|Frankfurt
|4,836 €
|-0,31%
|10.12.19
|Berlin
|4,836 €
|-0,31%
|10.12.19
|Xetra
|4,83 €
|-0,55%
|10.12.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|4,8384 €
|-0,59%
|09.12.19
= Realtime
