CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.09.2020;Das Instrument ALG DE0006569403 ALBIS LEASING AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2020 The instrument ALG DE0006569403 ALBIS LEASING AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2020