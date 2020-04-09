Erweiterte Funktionen

09.04.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.04.2020;Das Instrument AIY US00507V1098 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.04.2020 The instrument AIY US00507V1098 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
61,07 $ 61,60 $ -0,53 $ -0,86% 08.04./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00507V1098 A0Q4K4 64,53 $ 41,85 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,54 € 0,00%  08.04.20
Hamburg 55,11 € +2,28%  08.04.20
Stuttgart 56,21 € +2,18%  08.04.20
Düsseldorf 55,79 € +0,50%  08.04.20
Frankfurt 56,20 € +0,27%  08.04.20
Xetra 56,26 € 0,00%  08.04.20
Berlin 56,10 € 0,00%  08.04.20
Nasdaq 61,07 $ -0,86%  08.04.20
AMEX 61,00 $ -0,94%  08.04.20
NYSE 61,00 $ -0,99%  08.04.20
München 55,10 € -3,60%  08.04.20
  = Realtime
