ABO Wind - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT AB9




23.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.04.2021:Das Instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.04.2021 The instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,70 € 48,70 € -   € 0,00% 23.04./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005760029 576002 55,00 € 17,00 €
Tradegate (RT) 		48,70 € 0,00%  22.04.21
München 48,70 € +3,18%  08:00
Frankfurt 48,70 € +2,31%  08:02
Hamburg 48,70 € +2,31%  08:09
Berlin 48,70 € +2,31%  08:03
Xetra 49,20 € +1,44%  22.04.21
Stuttgart 48,70 € +0,83%  22.04.21
Düsseldorf 48,70 € 0,00%  08:01
  = Realtime
