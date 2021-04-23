Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.04.2021:Das Instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.04.2021 The instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,70 €
|48,70 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.04./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005760029
|576002
|55,00 €
|17,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,70 €
|0,00%
|22.04.21
|München
|48,70 €
|+3,18%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|48,70 €
|+2,31%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|48,70 €
|+2,31%
|08:09
|Berlin
|48,70 €
|+2,31%
|08:03
|Xetra
|49,20 €
|+1,44%
|22.04.21
|Stuttgart
|48,70 €
|+0,83%
|22.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|48,70 €
|0,00%
|08:01
