28.10.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.10.2020;Das Instrument AAQ DE0005066609 AAP IMPLANTATE AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2020 The instrument AAQ DE0005066609 AAP IMPLANTATE AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,307 € 0,307 € -   € 0,00% 28.10./08:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005066609 506660 0,88 € 0,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,307 € 0,00%  27.10.20
München 0,316 € 0,00%  08:02
Stuttgart 0,291 € 0,00%  08:26
Xetra 0,308 € 0,00%  27.10.20
Düsseldorf 0,291 € -3,00%  08:30
Frankfurt 0,29 € -8,23%  08:08
Hamburg 0,269 € -14,87%  08:09
Berlin 0,269 € -14,87%  08:03
