CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.10.2020;Das Instrument AAQ DE0005066609 AAP IMPLANTATE AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2020 The instrument AAQ DE0005066609 AAP IMPLANTATE AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2020