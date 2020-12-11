Erweiterte Funktionen



11.12.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument 3E3S DE000A2BGQ39 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument 3E3S DE000A2BGQ39 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,8354 € 4,9456 € -0,1102 € -2,23% 11.12./06:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2BGQ39 A2BGQ3 38,23 € 4,78 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,8354 € -2,23%  10.12.20
Xetra 4,8662 € -2,31%  10.12.20
  = Realtime
