Erweiterte Funktionen



WisdomTree Emerging Markets. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT 3E3M




11.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument 3E3M DE000A2BGQ21 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument 3E3M DE000A2BGQ21 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020

Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock kündigt Aktiensplit unmittelbar vor Nasdaq-Listing an
Massives Kaufsignal - Patentierte Technologie bald bei Disney (NYSE:DIS)


Versus Systems Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
150,14 € 147,48 € 2,66 € +1,80% 11.12./06:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2BGQ21 A2BGQ2 177,42 € 39,94 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 150,14 € +1,80%  10.12.20
Xetra 150,43 € +1,47%  10.12.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
417% Lithium Hot Stock will 8,56 Mrd $ Ressource um 38 Mio. To steigern. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vor Lithium Einstieg

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...