WisdomTree EURO STOXX Ba. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT 0LJJ
11.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument 0LJJ DE000A18HC90 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 62 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument 0LJJ DE000A18HC90 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 62 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,1723 €
|7,8303 €
|-0,658 €
|-8,40%
|10.12./22:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A18HC90
|A18HC9
|30,50 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,1723 €
|-8,40%
|07.12.20
|Xetra
|7,7355 €
|+6,64%
|10.12.20
|Frankfurt
|7,6165 €
|+6,25%
|10.12.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,4625 €
|+4,51%
|10.12.20
