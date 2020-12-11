Erweiterte Funktionen
WisdomTree EURO STOXX Ba. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT 0LJI
11.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument 0LJI DE000A18HC82 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument 0LJI DE000A18HC82 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,2558 €
|2,8181 €
|0,4377 €
|+15,53%
|10.12./22:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A18HC82
|A18HC8
|3,26 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,2558 €
|+15,53%
|04.12.20
|Frankfurt
|2,7852 €
|-6,29%
|10.12.20
|Xetra
|2,8054 €
|-6,64%
|10.12.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,8236 €
|-8,31%
|10.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
