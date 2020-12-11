CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument 0LJI DE000A18HC82 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument 0LJI DE000A18HC82 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020