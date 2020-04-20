Erweiterte Funktionen



L+G US EQUITY DLA DZ - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT 000A2PADR




20.04.20 00:41
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2020;Das Instrument DE000A2PADR0 L+G US EQUITY DLA DZ ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2020 The instrument DE000A2PADR0 L+G US EQUITY DLA DZ ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2020

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock von Stargeologe Klaus Eckhof meldet Milliarden-Gold-Lagerstätte
2,85 Mio. Unzen (Indicated) und 3,56 Mio. Unzen (Inferred)


AJN Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,693 € 9,571 € 0,122 € +1,27% 17.04./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2PADR0 A2PADR 11,65 € 7,67 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 9,24 € +3,40%  07.04.20
Stuttgart 9,668 € +3,19%  17.04.20
Frankfurt 9,585 € +1,71%  17.04.20
Berlin 9,708 € +1,70%  17.04.20
Xetra 9,693 € +1,27%  17.04.20
Düsseldorf 8,964 € -4,79%  17.04.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock investiert in Coronavirus COVID-19 Medizin-Kandidat. Riesen Coronavirus COVID-19 Schnelltest Deal mit Fu\xDFball Liga

Questcap Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...