Bank of America - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
02.12.21 01:11
Das Instrument NCB US0605051046 BANK AMERICA DL 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.12.2021 The instrument NCB US0605051046 BANK AMERICA DL 0,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,84 $
|43,84 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0605051046
|858388
|48,69 $
|28,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,73 €
|-1,24%
|01.12.21
|Frankfurt
|40,135 €
|+1,01%
|01.12.21
|Xetra
|40,08 €
|+0,68%
|01.12.21
|Düsseldorf
|39,57 €
|+0,20%
|01.12.21
|NYSE
|43,84 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Hamburg
|40,07 €
|-0,01%
|01.12.21
|Stuttgart
|39,40 €
|-0,29%
|01.12.21
|Hannover
|39,875 €
|-0,41%
|01.12.21
|München
|39,635 €
|-1,04%
|01.12.21
|Berlin
|39,52 €
|-1,27%
|01.12.21
|AMEX
|43,86 $
|-1,39%
|01.12.21
|Nasdaq
|43,81 $
|-1,51%
|01.12.21
