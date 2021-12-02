Erweiterte Funktionen

Bank of America - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT




02.12.21 01:11
Das Instrument NCB US0605051046 BANK AMERICA DL 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.12.2021 The instrument NCB US0605051046 BANK AMERICA DL 0,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,84 $ 43,84 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0605051046 858388 48,69 $ 28,14 $
Tradegate (RT) 		38,73 € -1,24%  01.12.21
Frankfurt 40,135 € +1,01%  01.12.21
Xetra 40,08 € +0,68%  01.12.21
Düsseldorf 39,57 € +0,20%  01.12.21
NYSE 43,84 $ 0,00%  01:00
Hamburg 40,07 € -0,01%  01.12.21
Stuttgart 39,40 € -0,29%  01.12.21
Hannover 39,875 € -0,41%  01.12.21
München 39,635 € -1,04%  01.12.21
Berlin 39,52 € -1,27%  01.12.21
AMEX 43,86 $ -1,39%  01.12.21
Nasdaq 43,81 $ -1,51%  01.12.21
Antw. Thema Zeit
1983 Bank Of America - The Winne. 13.10.21
18 BAC $30 Call 25.04.21
130 Entwicklung Bank of America 25.04.21
  KZ Jahresende Bank of Americ. 05.08.20
  Bank of Amerika und das Geld. 01.02.13
