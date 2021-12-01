Das Instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021 The instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021