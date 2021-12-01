Erweiterte Funktionen



01.12.21 01:07
Das Instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021 The instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,83 € 11,795 € 0,035 € +0,30% 30.11./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDR05C01 A2DQWX 12,00 € 9,21 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,90 € +0,13%  30.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,50 $ +2,04%  24.11.21
Xetra 11,83 € +0,30%  30.11.21
München 11,76 € 0,00%  30.11.21
Düsseldorf 11,795 € -0,34%  30.11.21
Stuttgart 11,81 € -0,76%  30.11.21
Frankfurt 11,78 € -1,30%  30.11.21
Berlin 11,635 € -2,43%  30.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 National Grid 18.11.21
