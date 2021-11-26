Erweiterte Funktionen



Barrick Gold - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT




26.11.21 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ABR CA0679011084 BARRICK GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2021 The instrument ABR CA0679011084 BARRICK GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2021

Aktuell
Kernenergie gegen Klimawandel - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022 nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Barrick Gold


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,39 $ 19,39 $ -   $ 0,00% 24.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0679011084 870450 25,36 $ 17,57 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,284 € -0,20%  25.11.21
Hannover 17,316 € +0,71%  25.11.21
Stuttgart 17,352 € +0,52%  25.11.21
München 17,312 € +0,36%  25.11.21
Hamburg 17,356 € +0,22%  25.11.21
Düsseldorf 17,31 € +0,13%  25.11.21
Berlin 17,324 € +0,06%  25.11.21
NYSE 19,39 $ 0,00%  25.11.21
AMEX 19,39 $ -0,26%  24.11.21
Nasdaq 19,38 $ -0,41%  24.11.21
Frankfurt 17,328 € -0,55%  25.11.21
Xetra 17,302 € -0,67%  25.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock: Rücksetzer vor Aktiensplit zum Einstieg nutzen. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28202 Barrick Gold 24.11.21
283 Steigt der Goldpreis bald wiede. 17.11.21
328 Gold, Goldminenaktien oder Daily. 17.11.21
8 Barrick Gold kaufen ? 22.10.21
207 Steigt Silber auf 1000 US $? 18.08.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...