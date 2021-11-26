Erweiterte Funktionen
Barrick Gold - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
26.11.21 00:59
Das Instrument ABR CA0679011084 BARRICK GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2021 The instrument ABR CA0679011084 BARRICK GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,39 $
|19,39 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0679011084
|870450
|25,36 $
|17,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,284 €
|-0,20%
|25.11.21
|Hannover
|17,316 €
|+0,71%
|25.11.21
|Stuttgart
|17,352 €
|+0,52%
|25.11.21
|München
|17,312 €
|+0,36%
|25.11.21
|Hamburg
|17,356 €
|+0,22%
|25.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|17,31 €
|+0,13%
|25.11.21
|Berlin
|17,324 €
|+0,06%
|25.11.21
|NYSE
|19,39 $
|0,00%
|25.11.21
|AMEX
|19,39 $
|-0,26%
|24.11.21
|Nasdaq
|19,38 $
|-0,41%
|24.11.21
|Frankfurt
|17,328 €
|-0,55%
|25.11.21
|Xetra
|17,302 €
|-0,67%
|25.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
