Das Instrument VNA DE000A1ML7J1 VONOVIA SE NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2021 The instrument VNA DE000A1ML7J1 VONOVIA SE NA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2021