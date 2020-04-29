Erweiterte Funktionen



RIB SOFTWARE SE Z.VERK. - XETR : INDEX CHANGES EFFECTIVE 30.04.2020




29.04.20 12:10
Xetra Newsboard

Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 30 April, 2020: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Partition ID old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID new RIB Software SE RIB DE000A0Z2XN6 SDX1 55 GER0 56 RIB Software SE Z. VERK. RIB1 DE000A254260 SDX1 55 GER0 56 Stratec SE NA O.N. SBS DE000STRA555 GER0 56 SDX1 55 As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the MDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the MDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration - Massives Kaufsignal
481% Gold Aktientip nach 18.500% mit Great Bear Resources


Gold Lion Resources Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu RIB Software


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,90 € 28,90 € -   € 0,00% 29.04./13:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A254260 A25426 31,50 € 27,40 €
Werte im Artikel
85,00 plus
0,00%
28,90 plus
0,00%
28,92 minus
-0,07%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 28,84 € +0,77%  12:24
Xetra 28,90 € 0,00%  28.04.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock verpflichtet Vertriebsprofi - Massives Kaufsignal. Elf mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 66 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...