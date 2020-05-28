Erweiterte Funktionen



SIXT LEASING O.N. Z.VERK. - XETR : INDEX CHANGES EFFECTIVE 29.05.2020




28.05.20 09:51
Xetra Newsboard

Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 29 May, 2020. Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrumentenname Short Code ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID old Partition ID new SIXT LEASING O.N. LNSX DE000A0DPRE6 SDX1 GER0 55 56 SIXT LEASING O.N. Z.VERK. LNSZ DE000A2888L0 SDX1 GER0 55 56 MLP SE INH. O.N. MLP DE0006569908 GER0 SDX1 56 55 As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

