Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ELMOS Semiconductor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


ELMOS Semiconductor - XETR : INDEX CHANGES EFFECTIVE 27.02.2020




26.02.20 14:09
Xetra Newsboard

Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 27 February, 2020: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Partition ID old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID new ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG ELG DE0005677108 GER0 56 SDX1 55 ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ADL DE0005008007 SDX1 55 GER0 56 ADLER REAL ESTATE AG NEUE ADL2 DE000A254W78 SDX1 59 GER0 56 ADLER REAL ESTATE AG Z.UMT. ADLU DE000A254V20 SDX1 59 GER0 56 As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Aktuell
Neuer 533% Pot Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal - Massives Kaufsignal
530 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 2.073 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)



Hemp for Health Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu ADLER Real Estate


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,95 € 22,45 € 0,50 € +2,23% 26.02./16:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005677108 567710 32,40 € 18,78 €
Werte im Artikel
22,95 plus
+2,23%
12,50 plus
-
12,24 minus
-0,65%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,00 € +4,07%  16:24
Stuttgart 22,85 € +3,63%  16:30
Frankfurt 22,85 € +2,24%  11:52
Xetra 22,95 € +2,23%  16:19
Düsseldorf 22,95 € +1,32%  16:00
München 22,35 € -1,11%  08:02
Berlin 22,05 € -2,43%  08:02
Hamburg 22,00 € -4,56%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsengurus neuer 1.462% Lithium Hot Stock vor Offtake Agreement mit Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)? 10,3 Mrd. Dollar Lithium - Massives Kaufsignal

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
398 Elmos Semiconductor 12.11.19
198 Auf und nieder immer wieder. 26.11.15
61 ++ ELMOS mit Potenzial ++ 20.03.13
2 Kundenspezifische Sensorlösung. 06.11.11
7 Zu unbekannt ?! 200% mittelfri. 07.03.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...