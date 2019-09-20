Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche EuroShop":

Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 23 September, 2019: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Partition ID old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID new MTU AERO ENGINES NA O.N. MTX DE000A0D9PT0 MDX1 58 DAX1 50 THYSSENKRUPP AG O.N TKA DE0007500001 DAX1 50 MDX1 58 RATIONAL AG RAA DE0007010803 SDX1 55 MDX1 58 NORMA GROUP SE NA O.N. NOEJ DE000A1H8BV3 MDX1 58 SDX1 55 COMPUGROUP MED.SE O.N. COP DE0005437305 SDX1 55 MDX1 58 DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP NA O.N. DEQ DE0007480204 MDX1 58 SDX1 55 DERMAPHARM HLDG INH O.N. DMP DE000A2GS5D8 GER0 56 SDX1 55 AUMANN AG INH O.N. AAG DE000A2DAM03 SDX1 55 GER0 56 As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the MDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the MDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.