Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 22 June, 2020. Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrumentenname Short Code ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID old Partition ID new LUFTHANSA AG VNA O.N. LHA DE0008232125 DAX1 MDX1 51 58 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE INH DWNI DE000A0HN5C6 MDX1 DAX1 58 51 STROEER SE + CO. KGAA SAX DE0007493991 SDX1 MDX1 55 58 DT.PFANDBRIEFBK AG PBB DE0008019001 MDX1 SDX1 58 55 DR. HOENLE AG O.N. HNL DE0005157101 GER0 SDX1 56 55 ATOSS SOFTWARE AG AOF DE0005104400 GER0 SDX1 56 55 ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG ELG DE0005677108 SDX1 GER0 55 56 MLP SE INH. O.N. MLP DE0006569908 SDX1 GER0 55 56 As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.