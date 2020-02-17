Erweiterte Funktionen

TLG Immobilien - XETR : INDEX CHANGES EFFECTIVE 18.02.2020




17.02.20 11:04
Xetra Newsboard

Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 18 February, 2020: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Partition ID old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID new LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG LPKF DE0006450000 GER0 56 SDX1 55 TLG Immobilien AG TLG DE000A12B8Z4 SDX1 55 GER0 56 As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

