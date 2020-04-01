Finanztrends Video zu ADLER Real Estate



Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 02 April, 2020: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID old Partition ID new ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ADL DE0005008007 SDX1 GER0 55 56 ADLER REAL ESTATE AG NEUE ADL2 DE000A254W78 SDX1 GER0 55 56 BAYWA AG VINK.NA. O.N. BYW6 DE0005194062 GER0 SDX1 56 55 BAYWA AG NA O.N. BYW DE0005194005 GER0 SDX1 56 55 As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.