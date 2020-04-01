Erweiterte Funktionen



BayWa Namensaktie - XETR : INDEX CHANGES EFFECTIVE 02.04.2020




01.04.20 13:45
Xetra Newsboard

Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 02 April, 2020: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID old Partition ID new ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ADL DE0005008007 SDX1 GER0 55 56 ADLER REAL ESTATE AG NEUE ADL2 DE000A254W78 SDX1 GER0 55 56 BAYWA AG VINK.NA. O.N. BYW6 DE0005194062 GER0 SDX1 56 55 BAYWA AG NA O.N. BYW DE0005194005 GER0 SDX1 56 55 As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Aktuell
Real Estate Hot Stock mit Rekordzahlen - Starkes Kaufsignal
Börsenstar steigt ein nach 5.233% mit Vivacon AG und 1.239% mit Westgrund AG


ACCENTRO Real Estate AG




 
Finanztrends Video zu ADLER Real Estate


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,00 € 28,80 € 1,20 € +4,17% 01.04./15:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005194005 519400 35,00 € 24,00 €
Werte im Artikel
26,55 plus
+4,53%
30,00 plus
+4,17%
8,53 plus
+4,02%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,00 € +4,17%  14:49
Düsseldorf 28,20 € +3,68%  16:00
Xetra 28,00 € 0,00%  30.03.20
Stuttgart 28,20 € -2,76%  16:30
Frankfurt 28,60 € -3,38%  12:20
München 28,00 € -3,45%  12:33
Berlin 28,40 € -4,05%  16:48
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 911% Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt Coronavirus COVID-19 Killer. Biotech Aktientip entwickelt Wirkstoff gegen Coronavirus COVID-19

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18 BayWa, was tun?? 15.08.19
4 HOCHWASSER-wer kann profi. 26.08.05
1 BayWa AG - 70% Kurspotenz. 31.01.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...