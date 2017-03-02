Erweiterte Funktionen
XETR H SNAP INC. - CONTINUOUS TRADING TODAY
02.03.17 17:08
Xetra Newsboard
Wir nehmen Bezug auf unser Rundschreiben 018/17.
Aufgrund der verzoegerten Handelseroeffnung in Aktien der Snap Inc. an
der NYSE kommt es heute im Continuous Trading auf Xetra (XETR) zu keiner
Preisermittlung.
Ein Handel in der Fortlaufenden Auktion (XFRA) ist nach der
Handelseroeffnung an der NYSE bis
20:00 Uhr moeglich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------
We refer to our circular 018/17.
Based on the delayed opening of Snap Inc. at the NYSE
there will be no price determination in continuous trading on Xetra (XETR)
today.
Continuous Auction Trading (XFRA) is possible until 8:00 p.m. after the
opening at the NYSE.
