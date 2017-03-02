XETR H SNAP INC. - CONTINUOUS TRADING TODAY

Wir nehmen Bezug auf unser Rundschreiben 018/17.Aufgrund der verzoegerten Handelseroeffnung in Aktien der Snap Inc. ander NYSE kommt es heute im Continuous Trading auf Xetra (XETR) zu keinerPreisermittlung.Ein Handel in der Fortlaufenden Auktion (XFRA) ist nach derHandelseroeffnung an der NYSE bis20:00 Uhr moeglich.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------We refer to our circular 018/17.Based on the delayed opening of Snap Inc. at the NYSEthere will be no price determination in continuous trading on Xetra (XETR)today.Continuous Auction Trading (XFRA) is possible until 8:00 p.m. after theopening at the NYSE.