Erweiterte Funktionen
XETR H COMMON REPORT ENGINE INFRASTRUCTURE CHANGE POSTPONED
25.01.17 18:27
Xetra Newsboard
The planned infrastructure change for the Common Report Engine (CRE), as
announced in the Xetra circular 105/2016 could not be performed as planned
today.
The old certificate remains valid and is available from Customer Technical
Support on request. In case of questions please call your technical key
account manager.
announced in the Xetra circular 105/2016 could not be performed as planned
today.
The old certificate remains valid and is available from Customer Technical
Support on request. In case of questions please call your technical key
account manager.
Aktuell
18:28 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA H COMMON REPORT ENGINE INFRAS [...]
18:27 , Xetra NewsboardXETR H COMMON REPORT ENGINE INFRAS [...]
17:35 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA 2NU: WIEDERAUFNAHME/RESTART
16:22 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA 2NU: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
16:08 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA B1Y1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION