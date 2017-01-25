XETR H COMMON REPORT ENGINE INFRASTRUCTURE CHANGE POSTPONED

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 18:27
The planned infrastructure change for the Common Report Engine (CRE), as
announced in the Xetra circular 105/2016 could not be performed as planned
today.

The old certificate remains valid and is available from Customer Technical
Support on request. In case of questions please call your technical key
account manager.


