Aroundtown Property - XETR FFM:New Instruments available on XETRA - 02.06.2017-001
02.06.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
02.06.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
02.06.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT AT1 XETR CY0105562116 AROUNDTOWN PROP.HD.EO-,01 AFR0 EQU EUR N
CT LCEU XETR LU1377382368 BNPPE.-L.C.100.EU.UECEO FON1 EQU EUR Y
CT 0BL XETR CA09605D1015 BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD NAM0 EQU EUR N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,64 €
|4,68 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,85%
|01.06./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CY0105562116
|A14QGA
|4,95 €
|3,90 €
4,64
-0,85%
0,027
-20,88%
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Aroundtown "Neuzugang" Frank.
|26.05.17