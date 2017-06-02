The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day02.06.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am02.06.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT AT1 XETR CY0105562116 AROUNDTOWN PROP.HD.EO-,01 AFR0 EQU EUR NCT LCEU XETR LU1377382368 BNPPE.-L.C.100.EU.UECEO FON1 EQU EUR YCT 0BL XETR CA09605D1015 BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD NAM0 EQU EUR N