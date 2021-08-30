XETR : Emergency Info MIC: XETR

Due to a technical issue, Xetra trading start for foreign stocks on Partition 56 (MIC: XETR, trading system T7) will be delayed today. Trading start in other Product segments is not impacted and will commence as usual. Trading start for impacted Products will be announced as soon as possible. Non-persistent Orders and/or Quotes were deleted. Market Operations at +496921111400 is at your disposal for any questions. ___ Bedingt durch eine technische Stoerung wird der T7 Xetra Handelsstart fuer auslaendische Aktien auf Partition 56 (MIC: XETR) heute verzoegert. Der Handelsbeginn der betroffenen Produkte wird so bald wie moeglich angekuendigt. Non-persistent Orders und/oder Quotes wurden geloescht.