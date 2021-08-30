Erweiterte Funktionen


XETR : Emergency Info MIC: XETR




30.08.21 08:56
Xetra Newsboard

Due to a technical issue, Xetra trading start for foreign stocks on Partition 56 (MIC: XETR, trading system T7) will be delayed today. Trading start in other Product segments is not impacted and will commence as usual. Trading start for impacted Products will be announced as soon as possible. Non-persistent Orders and/or Quotes were deleted. Market Operations at +496921111400 is at your disposal for any questions. ___ Bedingt durch eine technische Stoerung wird der T7 Xetra Handelsstart fuer auslaendische Aktien auf Partition 56 (MIC: XETR) heute verzoegert. Der Handelsbeginn der betroffenen Produkte wird so bald wie moeglich angekuendigt. Non-persistent Orders und/oder Quotes wurden geloescht.

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock mit Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte - Massives Kaufsignal
361% Gold Aktientip nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
China setzt voll auf Atomkraft gegen den Klimawandel. 481% Uran Hot Stock nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:20 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : DE000DFK0E02: Aussetzung/Suspens [...]
10:12 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000 [...]
10:05 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : TEF: Aussetzung/Suspension
10:03 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - GB00B [...]
09:34 , Xetra Newsboard
Update-Emerg.Info MIC: XETR-Resolution
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...