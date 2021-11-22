Erweiterte Funktionen



22.11.21 08:38
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE000A0JC0V8 II8 INTERCARD AG INFORMA.O.N.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,30 € 9,30 € -   € 0,00% 22.11./10:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JC0V8 A0JC0V 9,65 € 6,30 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,20 € -1,08%  09:13
Düsseldorf 9,15 € +1,67%  10:30
München 9,10 € +0,55%  08:10
Stuttgart 9,20 € 0,00%  10:00
Xetra 9,30 € 0,00%  19.11.21
Berlin 9,00 € -0,55%  08:11
Frankfurt 9,00 € -2,70%  08:27
