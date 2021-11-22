Erweiterte Funktionen
22.11.21 08:38
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE000A0JC0V8 II8 INTERCARD AG INFORMA.O.N.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,30 €
|9,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.11./10:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0JC0V8
|A0JC0V
|9,65 €
|6,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,20 €
|-1,08%
|09:13
|Düsseldorf
|9,15 €
|+1,67%
|10:30
|München
|9,10 €
|+0,55%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|9,20 €
|0,00%
|10:00
|Xetra
|9,30 €
|0,00%
|19.11.21
|Berlin
|9,00 €
|-0,55%
|08:11
|Frankfurt
|9,00 €
|-2,70%
|08:27
