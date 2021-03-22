Finanztrends Video zu Vodafone Group ADR



The following instruments on XETRA have their last trading day on 22.03.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 22.03.2021 ISIN Name US6840601065 Orange S.A. US7596734035 Renault S.A. US76026T2050 Repsol S.A. US74975E3036 RWE AG US82622J1043 Siemens Healthineers AG US8688612048 Surgutneftegas PJSC US2948216088 Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson US8793822086 Telefonica S.A. US92276F1003 Ventas Inc. US9254581013 Vestas Wind Systems AS US92857W3088 Vodafone Group PLC US95040Q1040 Welltower Inc. US9621661043 Weyerhaeuser Co. US98887L1052 Zalando SE US03064D1081 Americold Realty Trust US0534841012 Avalonbay Communities Inc. US1011211018 Boston Properties Inc. US2538681030 Digital Realty Trust Inc. US29476L1070 Equity Residential US2971781057 Essex Property Trust Inc. US74460D1090 Public Storage US7561091049 Realty Income Corp. US8288061091 Simon Property Group Inc. DE000A1H8MU2 Adler Modemaerkte AG DE0008618737 BP PLC DE000A0JL461 ItN Nanovation AG DE000A0WMNK9 Vapiano SE DE000A0KRKN3 WisdomTree Oil Securities Ltd. DE000A0KRKM5 WisdomTree Oil Securities Ltd. IE00BKZG9Y92 HSBC Investment Funds [Luxemburg] S.A. IE00BGHHCV04 HSBC Investment Funds [Luxemburg] S.A. IE00BD49R243 WisdomTree Management Ltd. IE00BDGSNL04 WisdomTree Management Ltd. IE00BDGSNK96 WisdomTree Management Ltd. IE00BYQCZC44 WisdomTree Management Ltd. IE00BYPGT035 WisdomTree Management Ltd. IE00BQZJBT94 WisdomTree Management Ltd.