Dream Global Real Estate Inves. - XETR : DRG: Aussetzung/Suspension
11.12.19 13:39
Das folgende Instrument ist ab sofort ausgesetzt: The following instrument is suspended with immediate effect: Instrument Name Kuerzel ISIN DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST DRG CA26154A1066 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,33 €
|11,39 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,53%
|11.12./12:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA26154A1066
|A1131Y
|11,60 €
|7,56 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,15 €
|-2,71%
|13:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,6769 $
|+0,31%
|09.12.19
|Berlin
|11,39 €
|+0,22%
|12:08
|Frankfurt
|11,315 €
|+0,13%
|08:03
|München
|11,45 €
|0,00%
|12:08
|Stuttgart
|11,315 €
|-0,53%
|13:04
|Xetra
|11,33 €
|-0,61%
|09:46
= Realtime
