Dentsply International - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.12.2021




30.12.21 01:01
Das Instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.12.2021 The instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,65 $ 56,03 $ 0,62 $ +1,11% 30.12./00:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US24906P1093 A2AF0E 69,49 $ 48,28 $
Tradegate (RT) 		49,94 € +0,83%  29.12.21
AMEX 56,68 $ +1,25%  29.12.21
NYSE 56,67 $ +1,20%  29.12.21
Frankfurt 49,90 € +1,13%  29.12.21
Nasdaq 56,65 $ +1,11%  29.12.21
Stuttgart 49,72 € +0,75%  29.12.21
Hamburg 49,53 € +0,67%  29.12.21
Hannover 49,53 € +0,67%  29.12.21
Berlin 49,47 € +0,55%  29.12.21
Xetra 49,78 € +0,53%  29.12.21
München 49,46 € +0,47%  29.12.21
Düsseldorf 49,66 € +0,42%  29.12.21
