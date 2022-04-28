Erweiterte Funktionen



ABO Wind - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.04.2022 - DE0005760029




27.04.22 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.04.2022 The instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.04.2022

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diesen Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 3.598% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu ABO Wind


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,40 € 60,00 € 0,40 € +0,67% 27.04./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005760029 576002 68,00 € 41,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		61,00 € -0,65%  27.04.22
Frankfurt 61,80 € +1,31%  27.04.22
Xetra 60,40 € +0,67%  27.04.22
Stuttgart 59,80 € -0,66%  27.04.22
München 61,20 € -2,86%  27.04.22
Düsseldorf 59,00 € -2,96%  27.04.22
Hamburg 60,20 € -4,75%  27.04.22
Berlin 59,60 € -5,70%  27.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 234% Lithium Hot Stock nach 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
72 Neuer Aufwind? Abo Wind in . 27.04.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...