Das Instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.04.2022 The instrument AB9 DE0005760029 ABO WIND AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.04.2022