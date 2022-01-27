Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.01.2022 - US8825081040




27.01.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.01.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.01.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
178,33 $ 173,96 $ 4,37 $ +2,51% 27.01./01:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 202,25 $ 161,67 $
Tradegate (RT) 		157,86 € +2,52%  26.01.22
Frankfurt 162,18 € +5,04%  26.01.22
Xetra 161,04 € +4,22%  26.01.22
Düsseldorf 160,42 € +3,44%  26.01.22
Hannover 159,04 € +2,99%  26.01.22
Berlin 158,80 € +2,77%  26.01.22
AMEX 178,41 $ +2,65%  26.01.22
NYSE 178,525 $ +2,60%  26.01.22
Hamburg 159,04 € +2,53%  26.01.22
Nasdaq 178,33 $ +2,51%  26.01.22
Stuttgart 158,40 € +2,27%  26.01.22
München 159,04 € +2,04%  26.01.22
