Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.01.2022 - US8825081040
27.01.22 00:55
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.01.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.01.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|178,33 $
|173,96 $
|4,37 $
|+2,51%
|27.01./01:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|202,25 $
|161,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|157,86 €
|+2,52%
|26.01.22
|Frankfurt
|162,18 €
|+5,04%
|26.01.22
|Xetra
|161,04 €
|+4,22%
|26.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|160,42 €
|+3,44%
|26.01.22
|Hannover
|159,04 €
|+2,99%
|26.01.22
|Berlin
|158,80 €
|+2,77%
|26.01.22
|AMEX
|178,41 $
|+2,65%
|26.01.22
|NYSE
|178,525 $
|+2,60%
|26.01.22
|Hamburg
|159,04 €
|+2,53%
|26.01.22
|Nasdaq
|178,33 $
|+2,51%
|26.01.22
|Stuttgart
|158,40 €
|+2,27%
|26.01.22
|München
|159,04 €
|+2,04%
|26.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
