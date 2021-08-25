Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Yum! Brands":
Yum! Brands - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - US9884981013
25.08.21 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.08.2021 The instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|133,54 $
|133,54 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9884981013
|909190
|135,70 $
|88,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|114,20 €
|-0,57%
|24.08.21
|Frankfurt
|114,90 €
|+0,04%
|24.08.21
|Hamburg
|114,90 €
|0,00%
|24.08.21
|Hannover
|114,90 €
|0,00%
|24.08.21
|München
|114,90 €
|0,00%
|24.08.21
|NYSE
|133,54 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Berlin
|114,80 €
|-0,04%
|24.08.21
|Stuttgart
|114,60 €
|-0,13%
|24.08.21
|Xetra
|114,25 €
|-0,44%
|24.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|114,25 €
|-0,52%
|24.08.21
|Nasdaq
|133,68 $
|-0,83%
|24.08.21
|AMEX
|133,53 $
|-1,00%
|24.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|47
|Yum Yum - Fast Food im steil.
|25.04.21
|21
|Yum! Brands - besser als McD.
|24.06.20
|4
|Hygieneskandal bei Yum Brands
|15.04.10