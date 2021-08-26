Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - CA9628791027
25.08.21 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2021 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,66 $
|43,66 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|55,63 $
|34,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,15 €
|-1,17%
|25.08.21
|NYSE
|43,66 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|München
|37,49 €
|-0,05%
|25.08.21
|Hamburg
|37,22 €
|-0,72%
|25.08.21
|Hannover
|37,22 €
|-0,72%
|25.08.21
|Berlin
|37,19 €
|-0,85%
|25.08.21
|Nasdaq
|43,67 $
|-1,18%
|25.08.21
|AMEX
|43,64 $
|-1,22%
|25.08.21
|Stuttgart
|37,11 €
|-1,25%
|25.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|37,05 €
|-1,38%
|25.08.21
|Xetra
|37,01 €
|-1,54%
|25.08.21
|Frankfurt
|37,10 €
|-2,19%
|25.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
