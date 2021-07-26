Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2021 - US3119001044
25.07.21 21:32
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.07.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,64 $
|53,91 $
|0,73 $
|+1,35%
|23.07./22:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|54,74 $
|42,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,395 €
|+1,30%
|23.07.21
|AMEX
|54,65 $
|+1,41%
|23.07.21
|NYSE
|54,65 $
|+1,39%
|23.07.21
|Nasdaq
|54,64 $
|+1,35%
|23.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|46,315 €
|+1,10%
|23.07.21
|Xetra
|46,35 €
|+0,87%
|23.07.21
|Stuttgart
|46,03 €
|+0,27%
|23.07.21
|München
|45,95 €
|0,00%
|23.07.21
|Frankfurt
|45,88 €
|-0,23%
|23.07.21
|Hamburg
|45,87 €
|-0,25%
|23.07.21
|Hannover
|45,87 €
|-0,25%
|23.07.21
|Berlin
|45,84 €
|-0,30%
|23.07.21
= Realtime
