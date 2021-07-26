Erweiterte Funktionen

Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2021 - US3119001044




25.07.21 21:32
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.07.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,64 $ 53,91 $ 0,73 $ +1,35% 23.07./22:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 54,74 $ 42,57 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,395 € +1,30%  23.07.21
AMEX 54,65 $ +1,41%  23.07.21
NYSE 54,65 $ +1,39%  23.07.21
Nasdaq 54,64 $ +1,35%  23.07.21
Düsseldorf 46,315 € +1,10%  23.07.21
Xetra 46,35 € +0,87%  23.07.21
Stuttgart 46,03 € +0,27%  23.07.21
München 45,95 € 0,00%  23.07.21
Frankfurt 45,88 € -0,23%  23.07.21
Hamburg 45,87 € -0,25%  23.07.21
Hannover 45,87 € -0,25%  23.07.21
Berlin 45,84 € -0,30%  23.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
