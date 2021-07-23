Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fastenal":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2021 - US3119001044




23.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.07.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2021

Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
53,91 $ 54,24 $ -0,33 $ -0,61% 23.07./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 54,71 $ 42,57 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,86 € -0,24%  22.07.21
Düsseldorf 45,81 € +0,25%  22.07.21
Berlin 45,98 € +0,10%  22.07.21
Frankfurt 45,985 € +0,07%  22.07.21
Hamburg 45,985 € +0,04%  22.07.21
Hannover 45,985 € +0,04%  22.07.21
München 45,95 € +0,02%  22.07.21
Xetra 45,95 € 0,00%  22.07.21
Stuttgart 45,905 € -0,25%  22.07.21
Nasdaq 53,91 $ -0,61%  22.07.21
AMEX 53,89 $ -0,65%  22.07.21
NYSE 53,90 $ -0,67%  22.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Li-Riese Ganfeng Lithium. Nach Übernahme von Nachbar Millennial Lithium für 353 Mio. $

Arena Minerals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 Fastenal 13.07.21
5 Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne. 25.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...