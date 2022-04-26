Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.04.2022 - US3119001044
26.04.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.04.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,95 $
|56,95 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.04./22:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|64,72 $
|48,84 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,80 €
|+0,06%
|25.04.22
|AMEX
|57,02 $
|+0,29%
|25.04.22
|NYSE
|56,965 $
|+0,18%
|25.04.22
|Nasdaq
|56,95 $
|0,00%
|25.04.22
|Frankfurt
|52,66 €
|-0,88%
|25.04.22
|Stuttgart
|52,53 €
|-0,96%
|25.04.22
|München
|52,57 €
|-1,05%
|25.04.22
|Hannover
|52,49 €
|-1,19%
|25.04.22
|Hamburg
|52,46 €
|-1,24%
|25.04.22
|Berlin
|52,32 €
|-1,39%
|25.04.22
|Xetra
|52,30 €
|-1,78%
|25.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|52,54 €
|-1,90%
|25.04.22
= Realtime
