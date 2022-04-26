Erweiterte Funktionen



26.04.22 00:03
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.04.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,95 $ 56,95 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.04./22:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 64,72 $ 48,84 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,80 € +0,06%  25.04.22
AMEX 57,02 $ +0,29%  25.04.22
NYSE 56,965 $ +0,18%  25.04.22
Nasdaq 56,95 $ 0,00%  25.04.22
Frankfurt 52,66 € -0,88%  25.04.22
Stuttgart 52,53 € -0,96%  25.04.22
München 52,57 € -1,05%  25.04.22
Hannover 52,49 € -1,19%  25.04.22
Hamburg 52,46 € -1,24%  25.04.22
Berlin 52,32 € -1,39%  25.04.22
Xetra 52,30 € -1,78%  25.04.22
Düsseldorf 52,54 € -1,90%  25.04.22
